Governor of West Bengal visits families of those killed in Mizoram bridge collapse

On Friday, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose paid a visit to the relatives of the workers who perished in the Mizoram railway bridge accident. At least 23 labourers from West Bengal’s Malda area died in the railway bridge fall on August 18.

‘I am deeply grieved by the tragic incident that claimed the lives of so many souls in Mizoram. The branches that have fallen should have been turned to full bloom. We bow our heads to those departed, and we pray that their souls rest in peace,’ the Governor said.

The governor also gave the families information on the specifics of the compensation that the Railway Ministry had announced.

‘I heard their grievances. I let them know that the Union Railway Ministry has allotted Rs 10 lakh each in compensation to the family of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh each in compensation to those grievously injured and Rs 50,000 for minor injuries,’ Bose said after the meeting.

The families of those slain in the bridge collapse will each receive Rs 2 lakh, according to West Bengal Minister Sabina Yeasmin. She also guaranteed employment for at least one member of the departed’s family.

18 of the 23 labourers’ bodies were returned to Malda on Friday, and the five remaining ones will arrive on Saturday.

On August 23, the railway bridge in Mizoram between Bairabi and Sairang that was still under construction across the Kurung River gave down. Many workers were hurt and some workers died immediately. About ten workers remain missing.