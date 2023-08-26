Hawaii police says some 388 people are still missing after deadly wildfires ripped through Maui

The devastating wildfires that swept through Maui have left a trail of destruction and prompted Hawaii police to report that around 388 individuals are currently missing.

Authorities have also disclosed the names of those who cannot be located. Initially, authorities had reported around 850 missing persons at the beginning of the week.

Tragically, the wildfires in Lahaina have claimed the lives of at least 115 individuals, and officials anticipate that this death toll will unfortunately rise.

Chief John Pelletier of the Maui Police Department has explained the release of a list containing 388 names, emphasizing its role in aiding the ongoing investigation. However, he acknowledged the delicate balance between information dissemination and the potential emotional distress it might cause those affected.

President Joe Biden visited the crisis-stricken island 13 days after the wildfires started, receiving criticism from the opposition regarding his response to the crisis.

During his visit, Biden offered reassurance to the people of Maui, pledging federal support for their recovery endeavors without any imposed time constraints. Standing beside a 150-year-old banyan tree in Old Lahaina, Biden acknowledged the tree’s resilience despite being burned, stating it symbolized the strength the community would show in overcoming the crisis.

Concurrently, legal action was initiated by Maui County against the Hawaiian Electric Company. The lawsuit alleged negligence on the power company’s part for not shutting down power lines, even after receiving warnings about the potential dangers posed by power line damage and fire ignition due to hurricane winds.

Hawaii Electric expressed disappointment in the county’s decision to pursue litigation while an ongoing investigation was ongoing.

Given the drought conditions in the area and the passage of Hurricane Dora around 500 miles (800km) south of Hawaii, accompanied by powerful winds, the vegetation had become exceptionally dry, contributing to the wildfire’s rapid spread.