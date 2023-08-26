DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

IBSA World Games 2023: Indian women’s team scripts history by entering maiden final

Aug 26, 2023, 11:55 am IST

Birmingham:The Indian women’s blind  cricket team created history by becoming the first team to reach the final of the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Games 2023 held at Birmingham, United Kingdom. The Indian team will face Australia in the finals at Birmingham.

In their opening match against Australia, India won the game by 8 wickets. In the second match against England, India won by 185 runs. In the third match, India defeated Australia by 163 runs.

