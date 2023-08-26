Indian Railways cancels 36 trains on this route: Details

Mumbai: The Western Railway Zone has announced the cancellation of 36 trains on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai route between August 25 and August 28. 36 trains originating from or passing through Ahmedabad in Gujarat on its way to Mumbai will be cancelled due to non-interlocking work planned near Surat station. Some of these trains include Bhuj-Bandra Express, Ajmer-Dadar Express, Dadar-Ahmedabad Express and Mumbai Central-Hapa Express.The Nagpur-Ahmedabad Express scheduled for August 26 and 27 has been given diversion while Dadar-Porbandar Express on August 28 has been rescheduled.

The national transporter announced that a block will be in place to carry out non-interlocking work in order to provide a third line between Surat and Udhna stations in south Gujarat.

Cancellation of Trains:

1. Train No. 02133 Bandra Terminus – Jabalpur SF Special of 26th August 2023.

2. Train No. 02134 Jabalpur – Bandra Terminus SF Special of 25th August2023.

3. Train No. 19343 Indore – Seoni Panchvalley Express of 25th, 26th & 27th August 2023.

4. Train No. 19344 Chhindwara – Indore Panchvalley Express of 26th, 27th & 28th August 2023.

5. Train No.07115 Hyderabad – Jaipur Special of 25th August 2023. 6. Train No.07116 Jaipur – Hyderabad Special of 27th August 2023.

Diversion of Trains:

1. Train No. 11463 Somnath – Jabalpur Express of 25th August, 2023 willbe diverted via Bhopal – Bina – Katni Murwara – Jabalpur.

2. Train No. 11464 Jabalpur – Somnath Express of 26th & 27th August, 2023 will be diverted via Jabalpur – Katni Murwara – Bina – Bhopal.

Regulation of Trains:

1. Train No. 09724 Bandra Terminus – Jaipur Weekly Special will be regulated by 55 mins.

2. Train No. 19015 Dadar – Porbandar Saurashtra Express will be regulated by 00.35 mins.

3. Train No. 12926 Amritsar – Mumbai Central Paschim Express will be regulated by 01.40 hrs.

4. Train No. 22954 Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central Gujarat Express will be regulated by 01.30 hrs.