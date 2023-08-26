India’s trade deficit shrinks to $20.67 billion

New Delhi: Exports from India slipped down by 15.88% in July. This is for the sixth month in a row that the exports is going down. Exports from India in July stood at $32.25 billion.
Imports during the month also declined by 17%. This is for eighth month in a row that import is declining. Imports to the country is at $52.92 billion in July this year. It was at $ 63.77 billion in July 2022.
The trade deficit is at $ 20.67 billion in July this year. It was at $25.43 billion in July 2022. Trade deficit is the difference between imports and exports.
Cumulatively, the merchandise exports during April-July this fiscal dipped by 14.5% to $136.22 billion. Imports during the period declined by 13.79% to $213.2 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $76.98 billion compared to $87.99 billion during April-July 2022.
In July, only 11 of the 30 key export sectors exhibited positive growth, including iron ore, oil meals, oil seeds, electronic goods, coffee, rice, and pharmaceuticals.
