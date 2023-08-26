ISSF World Championships: India finish with 14 medals

Baku: Indian shooters won 14 medals in the 2023 ISSF World Championships in Baku Azerbaijan. India finished the event with 6 gold and 8 bronze medals. India is second position in the medal tally behind China. India also ensured 4 Paris Olympic quotas from the tournament.

The women’s team of Tiyana, Sakshi Suryavanshi and Kirandeep Kaur won gold in the Women’s 50M Pistol. Indian trio grossed 1,573 points to secure gold while China finished second with 1,567, and Mongolia was third with 1,566. Tiyana also won a bronze in the individual Women’s 50M Pistol event. Tiyana shot 533 during the individual competition.

India also got hold of a couple of bronze medals in the Men’s 50M Pistol. Ravinder Singh won bronze in the individual event with a shot of 556. Men’s team of Kamaljeet, Ravinder Singh and Vikram Shinde bagged the team bronze with a total of 1,646.