Moderate intensity earthquake hits Philippines

Manila: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring a magnitude 5 struck Cotabato province in the e Philippine on Saturday morning. ‘Moderately strong’ temblors were felt in several areas, including Banga, Tampakan, Tupi, T’Boli, and City of Koronadal, South Cotabato; Maasim, Alabel, Glan, and Malapatan, Sarangani; General Santos City

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the epicenter of the earthquake was southwest area of Surallah.

Earthquakes are a daily occurrence in the Philippines. The country sits along the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’, an arc of intense seismic as well as volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.