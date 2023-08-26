On its debut, ‘Dream Girl 2’ collects Rs 10.26 crore

Ayushmann Khurrana’s “Dream Girl 2” garnered a net collection of Rs 10.69 crore on its opening day at the domestic box office, as announced by the film’s creators on Saturday. The sequel, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, continues the story from Khurrana’s earlier successful film in 2019, retaining his role as Karam. In this installment, Karam takes on the persona of Pooja to earn money for his beloved’s marriage, played by Ananya Panday.

The film’s producers expressed that “Dream Girl 2” marks Ayushmann Khurrana’s “strongest opening yet,” surpassing the first-day earnings of his 2019 release “Bala,” which had garnered Rs 10.15 crore. Ayushmann Khurrana expressed his satisfaction, stating that the franchise has resonated with audiences and he’s thrilled with the film’s positive box office debut. He noted that the movie delivers exceptional entertainment and lives up to expectations, bringing laughter and enjoyment to viewers.

Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, the cast of “Dream Girl 2” includes Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, and Seema Pahwa. The film is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures.