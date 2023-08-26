Onam Special: Mathanga Payaru Erissery Recipe

Mathanga Payaru Erissery is a traditional South Indian dish made with pumpkin (mathanga) and black-eyed beans (payaru). It’s a flavorful and nutritious curry often served during festive occasions. Here’s a simple recipe:

Ingredients:

– 1 cup diced pumpkin (mathanga)

– 1/2 cup black-eyed beans (payaru), soaked overnight

– 1/2 tsp turmeric powder

– Salt to taste

– Water, as needed

– Grated coconut, 1/2 cup

– Cumin seeds, 1/2 tsp

– Green chilies, 2 or 3 (adjust to taste)

– Coconut oil, 2 tbsp

– Mustard seeds, 1/2 tsp

– Curry leaves, a few

– Dry red chilies, 2

– Coconut, grated (for garnishing)

Instructions:

1. Pressure-cook the soaked black-eyed beans with a pinch of turmeric and salt until they are soft and cooked. Drain excess water and keep aside.

2. In a separate pot, cook the diced pumpkin with turmeric powder, salt, and a little water until tender. Once cooked, mash the pumpkin slightly using the back of a spoon.

3. In a blender, grind grated coconut, cumin seeds, and green chilies into a coarse paste. Keep aside.

4. Mix the cooked pumpkin and black-eyed beans together in a pan and heat them gently.

5. Add the ground coconut paste to the mixture and stir well. Allow it to simmer for a few minutes, ensuring the flavors blend.

6. In another small pan, heat coconut oil. Add mustard seeds and let them splutter. Add dry red chilies and curry leaves and sauté briefly.

7. Pour the seasoning over the erissery and mix well.

8. Garnish with grated coconut before serving.