Onam Special Sweet: Dry Fruit Kesari Recipe

Dry Fruit Kesari is a delectable Indian dessert made with roasted semolina (sooji), ghee, sugar, and an assortment of dry fruits. Here’s a simple recipe to try:

Ingredients:

– 1 cup semolina (sooji)

– 1 cup sugar

– 1/4 cup ghee (clarified butter)

– 1/4 cup mixed dry fruits (almonds, cashews, raisins, pistachios), chopped

– 1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder

– A pinch of saffron strands (soaked in warm milk)

– 2 cups water

Instructions:

1. In a heavy-bottomed pan, heat the ghee over medium heat.

2. Add the semolina and roast it until it turns golden and releases a fragrant aroma. This will take about 6-7 minutes. Keep stirring continuously to prevent burning.

3. In a separate pan, bring 2 cups of water to a boil.

4. Slowly add the boiling water to the roasted semolina while stirring continuously. Be cautious, as the mixture may splatter.

5. Keep stirring until the semolina absorbs the water and thickens. Make sure there are no lumps.

6. Add the sugar and mix well. The sugar will cause the mixture to loosen, but keep stirring until it thickens again.

7. Add the saffron strands soaked in warm milk, cardamom powder, and half of the chopped dry fruits. Mix well.

8. Continue cooking the mixture until it starts to leave the sides of the pan. It should have a smooth consistency.

9. Turn off the heat and cover the pan for a few minutes to allow the flavors to meld.

10. Garnish with the remaining chopped dry fruits on top.

11. Your Dry Fruit Kesari is ready to be served. You can enjoy it warm or at room temperature.