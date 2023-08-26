Pakistan lauds Chandrayaan-3’s triumph as ‘significant scientific accomplishment’

After a delayed response, Pakistan has labeled the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission a ‘remarkable scientific achievement’, acknowledging the commendable efforts of ISRO scientists. The Foreign Office spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, expressed this view during her briefing on Friday when queried about the Moon landing accomplishment.

Previously, Pakistan had refrained from acknowledging India’s achievement. However, the nation’s newspapers dedicated prominent coverage to the event. The Dawn newspaper’s editorial titled ‘India’s space quest’ hailed the Chandrayaan-3 mission’s historic success, particularly noting that India achieved this feat on a smaller budget compared to wealthier nations. The Express Tribune’s editorial ‘India’s lunar laurel’ highlighted India’s unique achievement of landing on the moon’s southern pole, something that US, Soviet-Russian, and Chinese space programs have not accomplished.

Chandrayaan-3 is also noted for being the most cost-effective moon mission with an estimated budget of USD 75-90 million, in contrast to the USD 117 million expenditure on the Chandrayaan-2 mission. Pakistan’s space program was acknowledged to have had more modest success compared to India’s.