Pakistani doctor working in the US gets an 18-year prison sentence for supporting IS

A Pakistani doctor, who was employed in the United States under an H1-B visa, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for attempting to provide material support to the terrorist organization Islamic State and for planning ‘lone wolf’ terror attacks within the US.

Muhammad Masood, aged 31, received the prison term on Friday (August 25). Upon completion of his imprisonment, he will undergo five years of supervised release, as stated by the Department of Justice.

Masood had pleaded guilty to the charges against him in August of the previous year. His sentencing took place before Senior Judge Paul A Magnuson.

According to court documents, Masood held a valid medical doctor’s license in Pakistan and was previously employed as a research co-ordinator at a medical clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, under the H-1B visa program.

Between January and March 2020, Masood acquired an encrypted messaging application to facilitate his intended travel abroad to join a terrorist group. During this period, he made multiple statements expressing his desire to become a member of the Islamic State, pledging allegiance to the organization and its leader.

Reports indicate that Masood also articulated his intention to carry out ‘lone wolf’ terror attacks within the United States.

In February 2020, he purchased an airline ticket from Chicago to Amman, Jordan, with the intention of continuing on to Syria from there. However, his plans were disrupted in March when Jordan closed its border due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Subsequently, Masood demonstrated his willingness to travel from Minneapolis to Los Angeles, aiming to meet an individual whom he believed could assist him in reaching Islamic State territory via a cargo ship.

During his journey from Rochester to Minneapolis, where he planned to catch his flight to Los Angeles, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested him.

These events underscore the seriousness with which law enforcement agencies address potential terrorist threats and the significance of preventing individuals from carrying out acts of violence.