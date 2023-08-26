Political groups endorse Jammu bandh call scheduled for Saturday

Various entities, including political parties, expressed solidarity with the Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Jammu (CCIJ), endorsing a bandh scheduled for Saturday. The protest is aimed at opposing the implementation of smart meters in the city. Additionally, they demanded the suspension of toll collection on the Samba district highway.

Political entities such as the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), National Conference (NC), Congress, and the Jammu Bar Association declared their backing for the strike organized by CCIJ. The PDP vowed to conduct peaceful demonstrations across the Jammu region to protest against the policies of the BJP-controlled administration. The National Conference also pledged to hold demonstrations in Jammu to show support for the bandh.