Russian President Vladimir Putin won’t attend the G-20 summit in Delhi, as confirmed by the Kremlin. Putin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, stated that his focus is on a “special military operation” rather than the summit. The G20 event is planned to be an in-person gathering, with no hybrid option for remote attendance unless a last-minute exception is granted for Putin. Russia’s Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, will participate on Putin’s behalf if he does not attend.

Several leaders, including those from the US, Australia, Italy, Canada, and South Korea, have confirmed their in-person participation. While Putin’s absence is not due to fear of arrest, there are internal matters requiring his attention, such as the recent Wagner coup attempt and the death of Wagner’s chief. The Kremlin dismisses allegations linking Putin to an air crash that took the life of Wagner’s chief.

Additionally, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed disappointment over Ukrainian President Voldomyr Zelenskyy’s exclusion from the G20 invite list during a phone call. Meanwhile, Russia is set for a busy year, taking over the BRICS group’s chairship and hosting the next Summit in Kazan. With six new full-time members joining in January 2024, Russia is committed to making the 16th BRICS Summit a success.