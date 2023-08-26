Rajasthan government approves 15 water projects with Rs 265 crore funding

The Rajasthan government has allocated Rs 265.64 crore for the execution of 15 water projects, according to an official statement released on Saturday. The state is actively enhancing its water projects to guarantee sufficient irrigation and drinking water supply. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has given the green light for 15 initiatives within the Rajasthan Water Sector Livelihood Improvement Project, aligning with budgetary commitments.

These projects encompass repairs and maintenance for various dams, canals, and irrigation undertakings in districts such as Pratapgarh, Karauli, Jalore, Chittorgarh, Ajmer, Sawai Madhopur, Udaipur, and Jaipur. Additionally, the government has also sanctioned Rs 5.60 crore for constructing new hostels in Sirohi district.