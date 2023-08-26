Saudi Arabia introduces new amendments for consumer rights protection

In a significant move aimed at addressing airline-related disruptions, Saudi Arabia has introduced comprehensive revisions to safeguard consumer rights, enabling air travelers to claim compensation for a range of disturbances caused by airlines.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has outlined that these modifications are intended to elevate the passenger experience and bolster the growth ambitions of the aviation sector in Saudi Arabia.

Under the freshly implemented regulations, passengers now possess the ability to cancel their journeys in cases of flight delays. For instances where flights are canceled, overbooked, or encounter unscheduled layovers, passengers can request compensation amounting to as much as 200 percent of the ticket price. Furthermore, travelers who encounter lost or damaged baggage due to airline negligence can seek financial reparation of up to $1,750 (SAR 6,568), as stipulated in the GACA announcement.

These regulatory changes are slated to come into effect on November 20th of the present year.

These new guidelines address an array of concerns, encompassing ticketing procedures, boarding practices, in-flight services, handling of baggage, and provisions for passengers with specific needs.

Abdulaziz al-Dahmash, GACA’s Vice President for Quality and Passenger Experience, articulated that these revisions are geared towards prioritizing passengers, reinforcing regulations to ensure heightened service quality amid travel disruptions. He further noted that these regulations align harmoniously with the overarching growth agenda of the Saudi Aviation Strategy.

He elaborated, “The regulations cover new ground in supporting passengers affected by travel disruptions and support the Kingdom’s broader Saudi Aviation Strategy growth agenda.”

Before introducing these regulations, the aviation authority engaged with a diverse range of stakeholders, including the general public, air service providers, and international organizations, to solicit input and feedback.

In a related stride, Abdulaziz al-Duailej, the head of GACA, had previously disclosed plans to infuse over $100 billion into the aviation sector over a span of seven years. This strategic vision aims to augment airport capacity to accommodate 330 million passengers by 2030. The comprehensive plan also encompasses the expansion of services to encompass 250 destinations, with a projected contribution of $75 billion to the economy within the same timeframe.