Search operation initiated in J&K due to suspicious activity near LoC in Poonch

In response to detecting suspicious activity near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, security forces have commenced a search operation in a forested region. The joint operation involving the army and police began at approximately 6 am in the Chamrer and Gangna Top areas within the Buflaiz sector. Although the search parties fired shots upon observing the dubious movement in the Chamrer forest vicinity, no response was received from the opposing side.

To conduct a comprehensive search operation, reinforcements have been dispatched to the location. The security forces are intensifying their efforts to thoroughly investigate the situation and address any potential threats.