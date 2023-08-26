Section 144 breaches in Nuh ahead of Shobha Yatra, says police

After Section 144 was implemented in Haryana’s Nuh district ahead of the Braj Mandal Shobha Yatra slated for Monday, Nuh Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata claimed that certain people are refusing to follow the law.

‘We have denied permission for yatra (Braj Mandal Shobha Yatra). Still, some have said they will conduct the yatra. We have imposed Section 144…Internet services have been suspended from 12 am on 27th August till 12 am on August 29,’ Khadgata said on Saturday.

In the meantime, due to the Braj Mandal Shobha Yatra, the Nuh administration has declared that all schools, colleges, and banks will be closed on August 28.

The Nuh district administration had earlier that day enforced Section 144 of the CrPC, which forbade groups of four or more people from congregating in a specific location. The communally charged Nuh district’s mobile Internet and bulk SMS services must be suspended until August 28 per a directive from the Haryana government. TVSN Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary for the Home, gave the directive.

‘…This order is issued to prevent disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of district Nuh and shall be in force with effect from August 26, 1200 hours, to August 28, 2359 hours,’ the order issued by Prasad read.

The decree further said that possession of weapons, including legally owned rifles, lathis, axes, and similar objects, will be absolutely prohibited during this time period.

The choice was made in response to a parade that was disrupted in July in Nuh owing to racial tension, which led to severe bloodshed. On July 31, a mob attacked a religious parade that the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) had organised in Nuh. This sparked a riot that left six people dead.

The order was issued on Saturday, one day after Prasad was officially informed about the planned Brij Mandal Shoba Yatra by Nuh Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata, slated for August 28.

In order to disturb the calm, Khadgata raised concern about the potential misuse of social media and bulk communications by disruptive elements.

In response, Prasad emphasised in the order that was passed on Saturday the obvious risk of disruption of public utilities, damage to public properties and services, and the potential disruption of public law and order in Nuh.

After that, he ordered the temporary suspension of a number of mobile Internet services, including CDMA, GPRS, 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G. The suspension of bulk SMS services was also mandated by him, with the exception of messages for banking and cell recharge. This suspension applies to all dongle services offered through mobile networks, excluding phone calls.

Following the incident of communal fighting on July 31, the Haryana government had already ordered the suspension of mobile Internet services in Nuh.