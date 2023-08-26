SRK reveals ‘many faces of justice’ from movie ‘Jawan’

Shah Rukh Khan, the acclaimed superstar, unveiled a fresh poster for “Jawan” on Friday, revealing his various personas from the highly anticipated film. Shared by Khan and Red Chillies Entertainment on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the poster offers a glimpse of his five distinct appearances in the movie. These include a bald look and another where his face is partially concealed by a mask. Khan’s accompanying caption emphasized the multiplicity of justice’s facets and the anticipation of forthcoming revelations.

Directed by Atlee, “Jawan” is an electrifying action thriller that follows the emotional journey of a man determined to correct societal wrongs. The film boasts a star-studded cast, featuring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. Additionally, prominent figures like Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Sunil Grover play vital roles in the movie. The presentation, produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma under Red Chillies Entertainment, is set to hit theaters on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.