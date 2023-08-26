Trio of DTC workers apprehended for accepting Rs 30,000 bribe

Three DTC workers have been arrested for allegedly soliciting and receiving a bribe of Rs 30,000, according to officials. The individuals taken into custody are Ravi Kasana from Faridabad, along with Lalit Yadav and Sita Ram from Govindpuri. The incident came to light when an individual, employed as a contractual DTC bus driver at the Kalkaji bus depot, reported the matter to the anti-corruption branch on Friday.

The complainant detailed that Kasana, the depot manager, had demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 to resolve a fabricated complaint against him. Allegedly, Kasana intended to obtain the bribe through driver Yadav and conductor Ram. After negotiations, the accused lowered the demanded bribe amount to Rs 30,000. Consequently, law enforcement conducted a raid at the bus depot, apprehending the trio in the act of receiving the bribe from the complainant.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (ACB) Shweta Singh Chauhan affirmed that the raid resulted in the capture of the three individuals, with the bribe money being seized from Kasana. A case has been filed, and all the implicated individuals have been taken into custody.