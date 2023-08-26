Two people killed and one person injured after Russian shelling hit a cafe

Russian shelling in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region resulted in the death of at least two individuals and injury to one person when a cafe in a village near Kupiansk was hit, announced the governor on Saturday (August 25). Simultaneously, Russia asserted that it had successfully intercepted a drone approaching Moscow and another in a border area. Additionally, Russia reported that six individuals were wounded in a border town due to Ukrainian shelling.

In Kupiansk, officials revealed that the shelling struck a cafe, leading to the demise of at least two individuals and injury to another. This development followed earlier appeals by Ukrainian authorities in the region for vulnerable residents residing near the town to evacuate due to reports of heightened Russian attacks aimed at reclaiming territory in the region.

Kharkiv governor Oleg Synegubov shared preliminary information from medical staff, confirming that two individuals lost their lives in Podoly village as a result of the shelling, with one person sustaining injuries. He expressed on social media, “The enemy targeted a civilian establishment – a cafe, where local residents were gathered.”

In the Belgorod region neighboring Ukraine, governor Vyacheslav Gladkov disclosed that a minimum of six individuals were wounded following the attack in the village of Urazovo. He accused Kyiv of utilizing “cluster munitions” in the attack and noted that certain residential buildings had incurred damage.

Gladkov elaborated that due to the cluster munition attack, six civilians suffered shrapnel wounds. After initially stating four casualties, he later updated the count to six, stressing that one victim was in an extremely critical condition.

Russia confirmed that its air defense systems intercepted a drone approaching Moscow and another near the village of Kupino in the Belgorod region. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin informed that the drone near the Istra district, approximately 50 kilometers west of the Kremlin, was taken down by air defense forces. He assured that there were no preliminary reports of casualties or harm.

As a result of this reported drone attack, flight operations were halted in three major Moscow airports – Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo, and Vnukovo – as per TASS.

The second drone, according to Gladkov, was brought down near Kupino. Immediate accounts regarding damage or casualties resulting from the drone incident in the region were not available.