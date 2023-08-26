Union government imposes 20% export duty on parboiled rice

New Delhi: The Union government has imposed a 20% duty on exports of parboiled rice with immediate effect. The decision was announced to reduce shipments from India. This decision will lift global rice prices.

Last month, government imposed a ban on exports of widely consumed non-basmati white rice, following a ban on broken rice exports last year.

Also Read: Foreign exchange reserve of India falls to near 2-month low

India exported 7.4 million tons of parboiled rice in 2022. India is the world’s largest rice exporter. India accounts for more than 40% of world rice exports.