UP school teacher faces FIR for instructing students to slap Muslim classmate

The Muzaffarnagar Police has taken legal action against a teacher who allegedly made divisive remarks and instructed her students to slap a Muslim classmate who hadn’t completed his homework. This response followed the circulation of a video in which the teacher urged her students to slap a Class 2 student at a Khubbapur village school.

The incident prompted strong reactions from various political figures. The Samajwadi Party attributed the occurrence to the “politics of hate” propagated by the BJP and RSS, while the BJP retorted by accusing the former of engaging in “superficial politics.”

In her defense, the teacher, Tripti Tyagi, claimed that the video was manipulated to incite tensions. She admitted that it was wrong for her to involve other students in punishing the boy, but explained that her physical handicap prevented her from personally addressing the student who hadn’t completed the assignment. The police have initiated action against Tyagi based on a complaint from the boy’s family, yet the specific charges have not been disclosed yet. Circle Officer Ravi Shankar indicated that the initial investigation suggests the student was reprimanded for not completing his schoolwork and that there was no wrongdoing involved.