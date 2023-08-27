3 Arrested Including Consumerfed Staff, 60 Liquor Bottles Seized in Smuggling Bust

An individual working for the Kerala State Co-operative Consumers Federation (Consumerfed) and two accomplices have been apprehended by the Excise Department on charges of orchestrating a scheme to pilfer and distribute a significant volume of liquor bottles.

Authorities have successfully confiscated 60 bottles of liquor from the suspects: Mereesh from Chreuvathur Veetil, Kunnamkulam; Jayadev from Madathil Parambil, Ollookkara; and Abhilash from Thonippurakkal, Mullakkara.

Reports indicate that Jayadev is employed at a Consumerfed liquor store situated in Poothole, Thrissur Town. Abdul Ashraf, Inspector of the Thrissur Excise Range, stated, “We received intelligence suggesting that Jayadev was surreptitiously removing a large quantity of liquor bottles after the store’s closing hours. These bottles were concealed in spacious backpacks, transported on a two-wheeler, and Jayadev assumed the guise of a corporate company executive to avoid suspicion. The co-accused have confirmed that Jayadev receives a substantial commission for his involvement.”

The Excise Department is actively investigating the potential complicity of other Consumerfed staff members in this operation. Following their arrest, the accused were presented in court and subsequently detained. The successful raid was executed by Excise officers Sunil Kumar TR, Sivan NU, Vishal PV, Anishkumar R, and Taufeeq V.