Badosa and Andreescu Withdraw from US Open

Former world No.2 Paula Badosa, a Spaniard, and the 2019 US Open champion from Canada, Bianca Andreescu, have regrettably withdrawn from the upcoming US Open due to injury setbacks.

Badosa’s anticipated match against Venus Williams in the first round has been disrupted by her withdrawal. Williams now awaits either a qualifier or lucky loser.

Badosa’s struggle with injuries began with her retirement from Wimbledon’s second-round match due to a back injury. Ranked No.47 currently, she shared her disappointment on social media, stating, “After struggling for many months to compete again, I am ending my season. Those who know me understand how hard this decision was.”

Andreescu, on the other hand, was set to face Lesia Tsurenko but had to withdraw as well. The Ukrainian player will now compete against a qualifier or lucky loser.

The Canadian player, aged 23, had been grappling with a stress fracture in her back following the hard-court events in Washington DC and Montreal. Despite her determination, the injury forced her to miss the Cincinnati tournament, and though she hoped to participate in New York, she couldn’t get the medical clearance.