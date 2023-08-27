Bell Canada is ending its long-standing partnership with the Toronto International Film Festival

Bell Canada is concluding its longstanding partnership with the Toronto International Film Festival. The telecommunications company has been a sponsor of the film festival since 1995.

The collaboration will conclude with the 48th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival. In a statement provided to Variety, Bell stated, “Bell has enjoyed a successful partnership with TIFF for the past 28 years.”

“We take pride in our collaboration in elevating TIFF to a prominent global film destination, and in promoting Canadian content and talent on the international stage.”

The statement continued, “Earlier this year, we made the decision that the conclusion of 2023 would be an appropriate time to discontinue our partnership with TIFF. We have chosen not to renew our sponsorship to redirect our resources towards other opportunities that align with our core business. We are confident that TIFF will persist in cultivating and showcasing premier global content to inform, educate, and entertain the most discerning film audience. We are grateful for our participation in this journey.”

The 28-year financial relationship concludes during a period when the industry is grappling with recovery from the pandemic-related lockdown. This year, the festival is additionally grappling with the ongoing Hollywood strikes. Due to the ongoing strike by actors and writers, members are barred from participating in any promotional activities for films. Consequently, many prominent stars are anticipated to bypass the film festival. Despite the strike, the CEO of TIFF, Cameron Bailey, affirmed the festival’s robust condition earlier this year.

Bailey remarked, “We are in a solid position. We have a plethora of exceptional films set for presentation this year, including numerous premieres. The filmmaking spectrum is international, in alignment with our customary approach, encompassing substantial contributions from the US,” as relayed to The Hollywood Reporter.

He further added, “This is why filmmakers, film companies, journalists, buyers, and sellers congregate here—to gauge how films resonate with the Toronto audience. Hence, there are ample motives to present films here, even in the ongoing strike. The audience response can still be gauged,” Bailey emphasized.

The roster of world premieres boasts movies featuring renowned figures such as Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Seth Rogen.

This lineup incorporates titles like “Dumb Money,” Tony Goldwyn’s “Ezra,” Taika Waititi’s sports comedy “Next Goal Wins,” French filmmaker Ladj Ly’s drama “Les Indesirables,” Atom Egoyan’s “Seven Veils” starring Amanda Seyfried, and Michael Keaton’s “Knox Goes Away,” featuring Pacino.

Following two years of virtual or hybrid editions, the event fully returned in 2022.

The Toronto International Film Festival is scheduled to take place from September 7 to September 17, 2023.