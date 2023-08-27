Full list of items that are banned, restricted for residents, tourists in UAE

Dubai: Authorities in the UAE have released list of items that are banned, restricted for residents, tourists.

Controlled/recreational drugs and narcotic substances

Frozen poultry and birds

Betel leaves (paan)

Counterfeit/pirated goods and content

Indecent and obscene materials

Gambling tools and machines

Counterfeit currency

Items used in black magic, witchcraft or sorcery

Publications and artwork that contradict or challenge Islamic teachings and values

Here is the list of items that are restricted and may require prior approval in Dubai:

Animals, plants, fertilizers

Medicines, drugs, medical equipment

Media publications

Transmission and wireless devices

Alcoholic drinks

Cosmetics, personal care products for exhibitions

E-cigarettes and electronic hookah

However, there are certain items that are exempted from customs duties and will be allowed entry:

Gifts whose value does not exceed Dh3,000

400 cigarettes, 50 cigars

500 grams of tobacco (minced or pressed for pipes or minced/pressed tobacco for smoking, tumbâk (pure tobacco) or hookah molasses)

Alcoholic beverages not exceeding 4 litres or 2 cartons of beer, each consisting of 24 cans not exceeding 355ml for each can

Passengers aged 18 and above must declare cash/cheques, promissory notes, payment orders, precious metals or stones with value exceeding Dh60,000 or equivalent in foreign currencies

For passengers under 18, amount in their possession will be added to the permitted limit of their parent/guardian or accompanier

Condition for exemptions:

The baggage and gifts must be of a personal nature and not in commercial quantities

The passenger must not be one who frequently visits the same customs centre or who trades in the items in his possession

The passenger must not be a crew member

Cigarettes and alcoholic beverages are not permitted entry and are not subject to duty exemption for passengers under 18 years of age

Abu Dhabi International Airport has also listed items that are banned and permitted. Here is the list:

Each traveller is permitted to bring the following with them into the UAE:

4 litres of alcohol or one carton / 24 cans of beer

Dh2,000 worth of cigarettes or 400 sticks of cigarettes

Dh3,000 worth of gifts, including perfume

Dh3,000 worth of cigars

2 kilograms of tobacco

List of items that are restricted:

Drugs such as cannabis, opium etc.

A doctor’s prescription should be carried along with any medication

Firearms and dangerous weapons

Religious propaganda and offensive printed materials, CDs, videos or films

Pirated video and audiotapes or illegal computer software will be confiscated