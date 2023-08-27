Hero Glamour launched in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Leading two-wheeler brand in the country, Hero MotoCorp launched new Hero Glamour. The new bike is available at a starting price of Rs 82,348 (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

The new Glamour is powered by a 125cc engine. The engine develops 10.8PS of maximum power and 10.6Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Equipped with Hero MotoCorp’s i3S (idle stop-start system) tech, the motorcycle delivers a mileage of 63kmpl (claimed).

Also Read: Full list of items that are banned, restricted for residents, tourists in UAE

The new Hero Glamour has a fully digital instrument cluster and USB charging port. Hero is offering the new Glamour in three colours — Candy Blazing Red, Techno Blue-Black and Sports Red-Black. The motorcycle is being offered in two variants — drum and disc.

Below are the variant-wise Hero Glamour prices (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Hero Glamour Drum Brake – Rs 82,348

Hero Glamour Disc Brake – Rs 86,348