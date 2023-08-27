IBSA World Games 2023: India’s women’s blind cricket team makes history by wining title

Birmingham: Indian women’s visually impaired team won the T-20 final of the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Games at Birmingham. The team created history by becoming the first cricket winners in the federation’s history.

History made at @Edgbaston! India are our first ever cricket winners at the IBSA World Games! Australia VI Women 114/8

India VI Women 43/1 (3.3/9) India VI Women win by 9 wickets. ? Will Cheshire pic.twitter.com/1Iqx1N1OCW — IBSA World Games 2023 (@IBSAGames2023) August 26, 2023

The Indian team defeated Australia by 9 wickets in the rain-interrupted match. Australia had set a target of 115 runs, but due to rain, the match was reduced to 9 overs and the target was revised to 42 runs. India achieved the target in just 3.3 overs, losing 1 wicket.

Meanwhile, Indian men’s visually impaired team will face Pakistan in the finals of the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Games 2023 this evening.

Carving a historic milestone with unmatched determination, the India Women's Blind Cricket Team has secured an inspiring victory at the IBSA World Games 2023, outshining Australia in a stellar performance that clinched them the championship. This triumph not only underscores… pic.twitter.com/ZGjaTGjdjA — Jay Shah (@JayShah) August 26, 2023

The IBSA World Games witnesses 1000 competitors from more than 70 nations,. It is the largest international event for athletes with visual impairments.