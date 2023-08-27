DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

IBSA World Games 2023: India’s women’s blind cricket team makes history by wining title

Aug 27, 2023, 02:23 pm IST

Birmingham: Indian women’s visually impaired team won the T-20 final of the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Games at Birmingham. The team created history by becoming the first cricket winners in the federation’s history.

The Indian team defeated Australia by 9 wickets in the rain-interrupted match. Australia had set a target of 115 runs, but due to rain, the match was reduced to 9 overs and the target was revised to 42 runs. India achieved the target in just 3.3 overs, losing 1 wicket.

Meanwhile, Indian men’s visually impaired team will face Pakistan in the finals of the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Games 2023 this evening.

The IBSA World Games witnesses 1000 competitors from more than 70 nations,. It is  the largest international event for athletes with visual impairments.

