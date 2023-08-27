Indian Men’s 4x400m Relay Team Sets Asian Record, Advances to World Championships Final

In a historic achievement, the Indian men’s 4x400m relay team secured a spot in the World Championships final, marking the first time for India. Their impressive time of 2 minutes 29.05 seconds not only earned them the coveted final berth but also established a new Asian record.

The remarkable feat was accomplished by the combined efforts of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi, and Rajesh Ramesh. Competing in heat number one in Budapest, the Indian team secured a commendable second place, narrowly trailing behind the USA (2:58.47). The final, eagerly anticipated, is scheduled for Sunday.

The former Asian record, held by a Japanese team, stood at 2:59.51, while the Indian national record, previously at 3:00.25, has now been rewritten in the annals of history.

Their path to the final was paved by the top three finishers from each of the two heats, along with the next two fastest times. The Indian team’s remarkable performance challenged the world record holders, the USA, keeping them on their toes as they clinched a close second place.

Overall, India secured the second position after the two heats, trailing the USA and leading formidable teams like Great Britain (3rd; 2:59.42) and Jamaica (5th; 2:59.82).

Interestingly, the four members of the relay team all hail from South India, with Rajesh Ramesh representing Tamil Nadu and the others originating from Kerala. This achievement stands as a testament to their dedication and prowess in the realm of athletics.