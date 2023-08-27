India’s Prannoy claims bronze at BWF Worlds, defeated by Thailand’s Vitidsarn

HS Prannoy’s impressive journey at the World Championships came to an end when he faced defeat in a tough battle against world number 3 Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand. The men’s singles semifinal match concluded with Prannoy securing a bronze, a testament to India’s consistent record of producing medallists in the event since 2011.

Throughout the game, the 31-year-old Prannoy demonstrated his determination, yet relinquished his lead in both the opening game and the second. Vitidsarn, a three-time former world junior champion, showcased remarkable defense and offense skills, ultimately clinching victory with a final score of 18-21, 21-13, 21-14. This triumph secured his second consecutive appearance in the finals.

Despite the loss, Prannoy’s achievement was significant as he became one of only five Indian men’s singles players to secure a World Championships medal. Joining the ranks of Kidambi Srikanth (silver), Lakshya Sen (bronze), B Sai Praneeth (bronze), and Prakash Padukone (bronze), Prannoy’s accomplishment added to India’s storied history in the event.

The defeat was a disappointment for Prannoy, particularly after his remarkable victory over Olympic gold medallist and defending champion Viktor Axelsen the previous day. While Prannoy had claimed titles at the Malaysia Masters and finished as a runner-up at the Australian Open earlier in the season, his performance in this match fell short of his usual standards. His defense appeared shaky, and his attack lacked the usual consistency, resulting in a 76-minute clash that showcased signs of exhaustion.

Having faced Vitidsarn in a closely contested match at the All England Championships the previous year, Prannoy was well aware of his opponent’s defensive prowess and remarkable retrieval skills. Despite a strong start, the strains of the past two days’ three-game matches seemed to take a toll on India’s top-ranked men’s singles shuttler, reflecting in his performance during the second game.