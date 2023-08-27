Israel’s far-right national security minister lashed out at supermodel Bella Hadid for criticising him

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister strongly criticized supermodel Bella Hadid on Friday for her comments on his recent controversial televised statements regarding Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

The National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, appeared on Israel’s Channel 12 earlier this week after two Palestinian attacks on Israelis in the occupied territory. He argued that his right to freedom of movement as a Jewish settler should take precedence over the same right for Palestinians.

Sharing a portion of Ben-Gvir’s interview on her Instagram, Bella Hadid, whose father is Palestinian, expressed her disagreement, writing, “In no place, no time, especially in 2023 should one life be more valuable than another’s. Especially simply because of their ethnicity, culture, or pure hatred.”

In response, Ben-Gvir posted an invitation for Hadid to visit Kiryat Arba, where he lives, and witness the security situation there.

Ben-Gvir’s television statement has faced widespread backlash, with critics alleging that it highlights Israel’s transformation into an apartheid system. The phrase “Sorry, Mohammad” from his interview has become a meme, shared alongside videos showing Israeli-Palestinian conflicts.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended Ben-Gvir’s comments, stating that Israel allows maximum freedom of movement in the West Bank but claiming that Palestinian militants exploit this freedom to carry out attacks.

There are approximately 645 checkpoints and roadblocks in the West Bank, severely restricting Palestinian movement, as reported by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

While some praised Ben-Gvir’s comments, he received criticism for his views. Ben-Gvir has a history of controversial statements and actions, including convictions related to inciting racism and supporting a terrorist organization. Before entering politics, he displayed a portrait of a man who killed 29 Palestinians in the West Bank in 1994.

Despite the ongoing backlash, Ben-Gvir reaffirmed his original statement, asserting that the rights of Jewish settlers should outweigh those of Palestinians who engage in violence against Israelis.

Ben-Gvir, who once held marginal influence, now wields significant power as the National Security Minister in Prime Minister Netanyahu’s government, overseeing the Israeli police force.