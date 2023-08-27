ISRO Chief Denies Controversy on Naming Moon Landing Point ‘Shiv Shakti’

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somanath addressed the issue surrounding the naming of the moon’s landing site as ‘Shiv Shakti,’ stating that there was no controversy and emphasizing the nation’s right to bestow names. Following prayers at the Sree Pournamikavu Temple, Somanath highlighted the distinction between science and belief, emphasizing the importance of not conflating the two.

He pointed out, “Several other countries had put their names on the moon and it has always been the prerogative of the nation concerned.”

Somanath also highlighted the technical challenges of the lunar mission, noting that India’s achievement of landing a rover on the moon’s south pole was a pioneering feat. He emphasized the complexity of the lunar surface, with its treacherous terrain of mounts and valleys, where even a minor miscalculation could jeopardize the mission’s success.

The ISRO Chief elaborated that it would take time for the rover’s photographs to reach ISRO stations and acknowledged the collaboration with ground stations in the US, UK, and Australia to facilitate this process.

Looking forward, Somanath revealed that preparations for the Sun expedition were already underway and assured that the launch date would be disclosed in due course.

Having returned to Thiruvananthapuram after the triumphant launch of the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission on August 23, the ISRO Chief’s statements shed light on both the nation’s dedication to space exploration and the practical challenges underlying such ambitious endeavors.