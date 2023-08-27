Know why Indian couples drink milk on the first night

Most Indian couples drink milk on the first night. Serving newly-weds milk on their wedding night is a tradition. This milk includes saffron and crushed almonds.

According to Hinduism, milk is a pure substance. Milk is considered to be very auspicious. Hence, since the couple is beginning their new life together, milk is considered as the perfect drink to be served.

There is a scientific reason behind this popular tradition.

Also Read: Simple breastfeeding tips for working mothers

Milk, saffron and crushed almonds are meant to give energy to the couple after the wedding celebrations. Both almonds and milk are rich protein sources which give strength to our body. Proteins are also needed to make hormones such as testosterone and estrogen, which lead to better sexual experience.

This concoction is considered to be an aphrodisiac which implies – it increases our sex drive or libido, when consumed. Milk, saffron and crushed almonds are a powerful combination which give instant energy to our body.