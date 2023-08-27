Man arrested in KGF, Karnataka, after 38 years for allegedly stealing a bicycle

KGF continues to reveal fascinating tales long after its gold reserves have been depleted. One such recent account involves the arrest of a man who was apprehended for stealing a bicycle nearly four decades ago. Pasha John, aged 62 and residing in Andersonpet, has been charged for the disappearance of a 250-rupee bicycle that originally belonged to another individual named John from ST Block. The incident dates back to 1985, when John’s bicycle went missing, leading to an investigation that pointed towards Pasha John as the likely suspect. Despite the police’s inability to locate Pasha John at the time, a chargesheet was filed, and a non-bailable warrant was issued when he failed to attend the hearing.

The story took a turn when KGF Police Superintendent K.M.Shantharaju directed his officers to pursue individuals involved in long-standing cases. This directive prompted a renewed effort in tracking down the alleged offender. Utilizing John’s existing fingerprints, the police successfully verified his identity. Consequently, Pasha John, after his decades-long run of avoiding justice, was finally apprehended and subsequently remanded to judicial custody.