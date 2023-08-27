Morocco aims to enhance trade ties with India

HCLTech, a prominent IT company, has become the latest Indian firm to establish its presence in Morocco, making the total number of Indian companies operating in the country 37.

Various Indian businesses, including automobile manufacturers like Mahindra and Tata Motors, pharma major Cipla, and conglomerates such as L&T, along with Oberoi Hotel in the hospitality sector, have established their operations in different Moroccan cities such as Rabat, Casablanca, Marrakech, and Tangier.

The bilateral trade between India and Morocco has surpassed $4.1 billion, fostering their strategic partnership. Morocco is one of India’s significant partners for phosphate exports, with India being its largest market in Asia. In order to further strengthen their relations, both nations are exploring initiatives such as introducing e-visas for Indian citizens and establishing direct air connectivity between the two countries.

Morocco plays a crucial role in India’s import of rock phosphate and phosphoric acid, with substantial quantities being sourced from the country. Recently, Morocco has taken steps to enhance its relationship with India, including appointing a defense attaché in Delhi and an official representative from the National Tourist Office of Morocco. Morocco’s introduction of e-visas for Indian tourists has received positive responses, and India is considering reciprocating with e-visas for Moroccan tourists. The two countries are also exploring the possibility of direct flights to increase people-to-people connections and trade ties. The strategic partnership between Morocco and India encompasses various domains like trade, investment, defense, security, cultural exchange, and collaborative efforts to address global challenges.