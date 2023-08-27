New colour variants of Nokia 2660 Flip launched in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Nokia launched new colour variants of its Nokia 2660 Flip feature phone in India. The feature phone was launched in the country in August last year. The feature phone, initially offered in three colours, is now being offered in two additional colours.

Offered in a lone 48MB + 128MB storage variant, the Nokia 2660 Flip is priced in India at Rs. 4,660. It is available for purchase in the country through the official Nokia website and Amazon. Last year, the clamshell flip phone was offered in Black, Blue, and Red colours. Now, the phone is also offered in two new colours – Lush Green and Pop Pink.

Also Read: Alliance Air announces new domestic flight service: Details

Sporting a 2.8-inch QVGA inner display, the Nokia 2660 Flip also comes with a 1.77-inch QQVGA cover screen. The flip feature phone is powered by a Unisoc T107 SoC paired with 48MB of RAM and 128MB of inbuilt storage. It also supports expandable storage of up to 32GB via a microSD card. The dual nano SIM supported feature phone runs Series 30+ OS out-of-the-box.

The rear camera on the Nokia 2660 Flip is equipped with a 0.3-megapixel sensor and is accompanied by an LED flash panel. The phone packs a 1450mAh removable battery with 2.75W wired charging support. It also supports 4G, Bluetooth 4.2, and Micro-USB 2.0 port connectivity.