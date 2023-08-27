Onam Special Sweet Recipe: Banana Halwa

Sure, here’s a simple Banana Halwa recipe:

Ingredients:

– 3 ripe bananas

– 1/2 cup sugar (adjust to taste)

– 1/4 cup ghee (clarified butter)

– 1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder

– A pinch of saffron strands (optional)

– Chopped nuts (cashews, almonds, pistachios) for garnishing

Instructions:

1. Peel and mash the ripe bananas thoroughly until smooth. Keep aside.

2. Heat ghee in a heavy-bottomed pan on medium heat.

3. Add the mashed bananas to the pan and sauté for a few minutes, stirring continuously.

4. Add sugar to the pan and mix well. The mixture will become watery initially.

5. Continue to cook and stir until the mixture starts to thicken and leaves the sides of the pan.

6. Add cardamom powder and saffron strands (if using) to the mixture and mix well.

7. Keep stirring and cooking until the mixture reaches a halwa-like consistency and starts to leave the pan.

8. Once the halwa is cooked and thickened, remove it from the heat.

9. Heat a little ghee in a separate small pan and lightly fry the chopped nuts until they are golden.

10. Pour the fried nuts over the prepared banana halwa and mix gently.

11. Your Banana Halwa is ready to be served. Serve it warm or at room temperature.

Enjoy your delicious homemade Banana Halwa!