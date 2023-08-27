Realme launches Buds Air 5 and Buds Air 5 Pro truly wireless stereo earphones in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Realme Buds Air 5 and Realme Buds Air 5 Pro truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones have been launched in India. The new Realme Buds Air 5 are priced at Rs. 3,699 in India. They are offered in Arctic White and Deep Sea colours and will go on sale from August 26. Realme Buds Air 5 Pro is priced at Rs. 4,999. They come in Astral Black and Sunshine Blue colours and are scheduled to go on sale starting August 29. Both earphones will go on sale through Flipkart, Realme.com, and leading retail stores.

The Realme Buds Air 5 and Buds Air 5 Pro come with an oval-shaped charging case and offer an ANC feature that is said to reduce external noise by up to 50dB with 4000Hz ultra-wideband noise reduction. The Buds Air 5 Pro features 11mm coaxial dual drivers including a 6mm tweeter. The Realme Buds Air 5 have 12.4mm drivers.

The Realme Buds Air 5 earphones can deliver a latency rate of up to 45 milliseconds while the Pro model is claimed to offer up to 40 milliseconds latency rate. The vanilla model comes with Dolby Atmos audio technology, while the Realme Buds Air 5 Pro offer Hi-Res audio. They also support LDAC Bluetooth codec and 360-degree spatial audio effects.

Realme’s new earphones have Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and include support for Google Fast Pair. They feature touch controls to allow for quick control of playback and noise cancellation and they can be customised using the Realme Link app. The Realme Buds Air 5 are rated to deliver up to 38 hours of battery life in total — including the charging case. The Realme Buds Air 5 Pro can provide up to 40 hours of playback time on a single charge bundled with the charging case.