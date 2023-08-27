‘Stolen,’ featuring Abhishek Banerjee, will debut at Venice Film Festival 2023

The world premiere of the gripping Indian thriller “Stolen” will take place at the 2023 Venice Film Festival, according to the film’s creators. The 90-minute Hindi movie will be showcased under the Orizzonti Extra section of the festival, which is dedicated to innovative works that connect creatively with their intended audience. Set in a remote rural railway station in India, “Stolen” is directed by Karan Tejpal and produced by Gaurav Dhingra of Jungle Book Studio. It features actors Abhishek Banerjee, Shubham, and Mia Maelzer.

The film’s storyline revolves around a five-month-old baby who is abducted from her mother, Jhumpa Mahato, a downtrodden woman. The incident attracts the attention of two urban brothers, Gautam and Raman, and leads them into a complex web of challenges that test their relationships and beliefs. Abhishek Banerjee, renowned for his roles in “Stree,” “Paatal Lok,” and “Bhediya,” expressed that his character in “Stolen” was one of his most demanding roles. He delved into deep human emotions and experiences, requiring authenticity and vulnerability that pushed him beyond his comfort zone.

Director Karan Tejpal and producer Gaurav Dhingra highlighted their pride in the film’s selection for the prestigious Venice Film Festival. They consider “Stolen” a labor of love, uniting exceptional talents to create something remarkable. The film’s representation at the festival is a significant achievement, and they are honored to be part of such esteemed company. The 80th edition of the Venice Film Festival is scheduled from August 30 to September 9.