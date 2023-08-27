Sunny Deol’s film ‘Gadar 2’ becomes third highest-grossing Bollywood film

Sunny Deol’s “Gadar 2” continues its extraordinary run at the box office since its release on August 11, captivating audiences worldwide. The film, helmed by director Anil Sharma, has soared past the Rs 400 crore (Rs 4 billion) milestone and is now on the trajectory to join the Rs 500 crore (Rs 5 billion) club, surpassing even some of the highest-grossing Bollywood movies.

With its remarkable performance, the action-packed drama has now secured the position of the third highest-grossing Hindi film in India. Up until now, the film has surpassed the lifetime earnings of blockbusters like Aamir Khan’s “Dangal” and Yash’s “KGF,” among others. The movie’s current earnings stand at Rs 439.95 crore, trailing behind Shah Rukh Khan’s “Pathaan” and “Baahubali 2.”

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh shared, ”CROSSES ‘KGF 2’, NEXT ‘BAAHUBALI 2’… After crossing the lifetime business of #Dangal, #Gadar2 has overtaken #KGF2 #Hindi… #Gadar2 now claims the position of the THIRD HIGHEST GROSSING #Hindi film in #India… It continues to break #BoxOffice records in mass sectors… [Week 3] Friday: ?7.10 crore, Saturday: ?13.75 crore. Total: ?439.95 crore. #India business.”

There are numerous indications that the film is quickly approaching the Rs 500 crore (Rs 5 billion) landmark. Taran expressed, ”400 NOT OUT… #Gadar2 embarks on its significant journey towards the ?500 crore Club… It’s dominating in mass areas and the #Hindi heartland, contributing significantly to its substantial total… [Week 2] Friday: ?20.50 crore, Saturday: ?31.07 crore, Sunday: ?38.90 crore, Monday: ?13.50 crore, Tuesday: ?12.10 crore. Total: ?400.70 crore. #India business.”

Despite facing strong competition from major releases like Akshay Kumar’s “OMG 2” and Rajinikanth’s “Jailer,” the film has achieved a significant milestone. The upcoming release of Ayushmann Khurrana’s “Dream Girl” this week might impact “Gadar 2,” given the hype around the comedy-drama. Additionally, Sunny’s film will face competition from Shah Rukh Khan’s “Jawan,” scheduled to hit theaters on September 7.

The movie serves as a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster film of the same name, which attained cult status. The sequel maintains Sunny Deol’s reprisal of his role as Tara Singh, with Ameesha playing his wife Sakeena. The cast also includes Utkarsh Sharma, Simratt Kaur, Manish Wadhwa, Rohit Chaudhary, Gaurav Chopra, Luv Sinha, Rakesh Bedi, Dolly Bindra, and others.