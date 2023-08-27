UAE Police issues list of fines and penalties for drivers

Dubai: The Dubai Police has urged drivers to abide by speed limits in school zones and refrain from distracted driving such as using mobile phones. The police has launched a new campaign named ‘A Day Without Accidents’ on school reopening day.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, urged all motorists to adhere to designated lanes and avoid driving when tired.

Violating speed limits in school zones across carry a fine between Dh300 and Dh3,000. Speed limits in Dubai and Sharjah, vary between 30 and 40km/hr.

Here is the list of fines and penalties for drivers who fail to abide by the speed limit, according to the UAE Federal Traffic Law:

Dh300 fine – if maximum speed limit is exceeded by no more than 20 km/hour

Dh600 fine – if maximum speed limit is exceeded by no more than 30 km/hour

Dh700 fine – if maximum speed limit is exceeded by no more than 40 km/hour

Dh1,000 fine – if maximum speed limit is exceeded by no more than 50 km/hour

Dh1,500 fine plus 6 black points; vehicle confiscation for 15 days for light vehicles – if maximum speed limit is exceeded by no more than 60 km/hour

Dh2,000 fine plus 12 black points; vehicle confiscation for 30 days for light vehicles – if maximum speed limit is exceeded by more than 60 km/hour

Dh3,000 fine plus 23 black points; vehicle confiscation for 60 days for light vehicles – if maximum speed limit is exceeded by no more than 80 km/hour