Ugandan Kiplangat clinches men’s marathon gold at World Athletics Championships.

Uganda’s Victor Kiplangat emerged triumphant in the men’s marathon at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday. Despite a strong performance from Israel’s Maru Teferi, who bounced back after a fall to secure silver, it was Kiplangat’s day. With a lead of about 4 km to go, Kiplangat sprinted ahead, crossing the finish line in 2 hours, 8 minutes, and 53 seconds, just 19 seconds ahead of Teferi.

Initially, the race seemed poised for a tight finish, as Kiplangat and Ethiopia’s Leul Gebresilase maintained a substantial lead entering the final 10 km lap. However, Gebresilase’s stamina waned, allowing the 23-year-old Ugandan to break free.

Reflecting on his victory, Kiplangat stated, “When I reached 30 km I knew I felt strong and decided to push. I had great energy and that allowed me to go. Then at 35 km I could surge again. That was always my plan and I managed to do it. The pace was high but I had more to give. It was tough but I always felt I had the power. I know the Ethiopian was close but I was sure it was my day.”

Gebresilase’s exhaustion enabled Teferi, the silver medallist from the previous year’s European Athletics Championships, to overtake him in the final 200 meters. Despite his fall earlier in the race, Teferi’s determination led him to claim the silver medal with a time of 2:09:19, while Gebresilase secured the bronze.

Teferi shared, “I wanted to get the best out of me and this competition was my biggest target. I am glad I managed to fulfil my dream. I fell down after the 30 km and tore my T-shirt. Somebody touched me and I just fell but I tried to move on to finish the race in the best possible condition.”

Notably, defending champion Tamirat Tola, who initially led alongside Kiplangat and Gebresilase, dropped out after 39 km due to stomach discomfort. The race took place in Budapest on a warm day, with the temperature rising steadily after the 7 am start.

In the earlier stages of the race, Ser-Od Bat-Ochir of Mongolia led the pack, but his rapid pace wasn’t sustainable, and he was caught before the 10 km mark by a group of about 30 runners. Kiplangat, Gebresilase, and Tola made their move with 10 km to go, resulting in Kiplangat’s victory. This marked Uganda’s first championship win since Stephen Kiprotich’s triumph in 2013 and the first time a non-Ethiopian secured victory since 2017.

The women’s marathon took place the day before, and Ethiopia’s Amane Beriso secured the gold medal.