A mug shot was recently proven to be more than $7 million for the Donald Trump campaign

The Donald Trump campaign has discovered that a mug shot can translate into substantial financial gain, raking in more than $7 million. A spokesperson for the campaign disclosed on Saturday (August 26) that since Thursday, when the former president was booked at a county jail in Georgia and consequently subjected to a prison mugshot, they have successfully raised $7.1 million. This event marked Donald Trump as the first sitting or former US president to undergo the experience of posing for a prison mugshot.

Steven Cheung, the spokesperson for Trump, utilized X (previously Twitter) to convey the information that the campaign had amassed $7.1 million in donations since the moment Trump’s mugshot was captured during his appearance at an Atlanta jail. Furthermore, Cheung asserted that Friday (August 25) alone yielded an impressive $4.18 million, emerging as the most lucrative day of the entire campaign.

This financial surge transpired a day subsequent to Trump’s booking, during which he faced a litany of felony charges connected to his efforts to overturn the outcome of the 2020 election in Georgia.

The campaign representative also disclosed that Trump’s fundraising endeavors had resulted in the accumulation of nearly $20 million over the course of the preceding three weeks. This timeline coincides with Trump’s indictment and subsequent legal proceedings in Washington regarding the federal January 6 case, as well as the racketeering and fraud case in Atlanta, Georgia.

In an intriguing development, following the release of Trump’s mugshot by the Fulton County Jail in Georgia, the former president’s 2024 presidential campaign website introduced a range of merchandise that featured his booking photo. While Trump contends his innocence, his campaign seized the opportunity to capitalize on his historically significant mugshot by launching a collection of items including T-shirts, mugs, posters, and even beer Koozies.

Sources within Trump’s campaign, as cited by CNN, reported that these merchandise sales played a role in the notable fundraising totals achieved.

Despite grappling with an array of legal troubles, Trump, who secured the presidency in 2016 but faced defeat in his 2020 reelection bid to Joe Biden, has pursued the Republican Party’s nomination for the forthcoming 2024 White House race. Amidst four indictments, including charges related to his unfounded claims of election fraud in 2020 and the January 6 assault on the US Capitol by his supporters, Trump’s ability to amass funds underscores his continued dominance in the Republican presidential primary polls.