Adityanath urges BJP’s IT cell to prepare for upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath stressed the importance of promptly countering opposition’s negative narratives on social media. Speaking at the ‘Shankhnaad Abhiyaan’ workshop hosted by the UP BJP’s IT and Social Media department, he urged the party’s online team to prepare for the forthcoming Lok Sabha election. He provided guidance on effectively utilizing online platforms to disseminate information about the accomplishments of both the Central and state governments.

Adityanath emphasized the need to respond to false claims made by opposition parties by highlighting the beneficiaries of government-run programs. He highlighted the significance of providing accurate and rational responses while maintaining linguistic decorum. He underlined the prevalence of smartphone users and stressed the potential of social media as a powerful tool to convey the positive transformations in the country and the state to a wider audience.