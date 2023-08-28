Amidst rising suicide cases, Kota coaching centers instructed to suspend regular exams

In response to a surge in suicide cases among aspirants, authorities in Rajasthan’s Kota district have directed coaching institutes to suspend their regular student tests for the next two months.

Kota draws over two lakh students annually who come to prepare for competitive exams like the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) for engineering and the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for medical college admission.

Authorities noted that 22 students preparing for competitive exams in the district have taken their own lives in 2023, marking the highest number in a year. This figure is higher than last year’s count of 15 suicides. Two more students tragically ended their lives on a single day, with Avishkar Shambaji Kasle jumping off a building shortly after completing a mock NEET test, while Adarsh Raj hanged himself in his rented accommodation.

The recent suicides have been attributed to pressure arising from poor performance in routine tests conducted by coaching centers. In response, the Kota district collector issued an order urging coaching institutes to suspend these regular exams for the next two months. The decision is aimed at providing “mental support” to students amidst the mounting academic stress.