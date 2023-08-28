Boats Amid Heavy Onam Rush in Alappuzha Encounter Weeds

During the bustling festival rush, the atypical dry spell and stagnant waters have compounded the travel woes of numerous residents in the interior areas of Alappuzha. For these individuals, whose primary mode of transportation is by boat, this situation has posed a significant challenge.

The proliferation of water hyacinth in the backwaters has led to frequent disruptions in boat services along the Alappuzha-Changanassery route. Despite numerous complaints, authorities have yet to find a solution to address this “natural problem.”

“The boats are encountering technical issues quite often. We find ourselves stranded in the middle of the lake for up to an hour before alternate arrangements can be made. Lately, boat services have become irregular and delayed, causing hardships for daily commuters like myself,” explained Ambika Nair, a lawyer residing in Kavalam.

The State Water Transport Department (SWTD) officials are struggling to maintain full-fledged services in light of the increased flow of commuters.

“Due to the lack of water flow, many routes have become infested with water hyacinth. These weeds damage the propellers, forcing the services to come to a standstill. Repairing and redeploying the boats for service takes at least two days,” stated a senior SWTD official.

Addressing the service delays, the official mentioned that on stretches covered in water hyacinth, boats can only navigate slowly. “This situation prevents continuous operation of boats, as there’s no time for the engines to cool down. Consequently, technical issues arise,” the official elaborated.

These technical glitches are occurring at an inopportune moment for SWTD, given that their tourist services are fully booked. “Our tourist services, including Vega and See Kuttanad, are completely booked from August 26 to September 3. Even the passenger boats are packed to capacity,” added the official.