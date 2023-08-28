Chinese villages emerging near Arunachal Pradesh along sensitive LAC regions

China is actively establishing “border settlement villages” in sensitive regions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) as a tactic to assert its territorial claims over the undemarcated borders with India. This move is particularly evident in the Eastern Sector, with a focus on areas like Tawang and Tulung La. Around 628 such settlements are reportedly being developed in the Tibetan Autonomous Region, with 30 in Tawang and 25 in Tulung La.

Tawang holds both strategic and religious significance, as it serves as an entry point to Arunachal Pradesh and the Northeast, while also being important to Tibetans. Tulung La gained significance due to a 1975 incident where Chinese forces ambushed 4 Assam Rifles troops. These settlements are also being established in sensitive zones like Chumar, and sources reveal that construction is taking place opposite West Bhutan and North Bhutan. The accelerated pace of this activity followed the 19th Party Congress in October 2017, and it is believed to serve as a buffer, surveillance mechanism, and territorial claim for China.