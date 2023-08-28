Ex-‘Hannah Montana’ Star Mitchel Musso Nabbed for Theft & Public Intoxication

Former ‘Hannah Montana’ star Mitchel Musso found himself in legal trouble recently, as he was arrested for public intoxication and theft following an incident over the weekend. According to a statement from the Rockwall Police Department, authorities were called to the scene after allegations that the 32-year-old actor had entered a hotel and taken a bag of chips without paying for them.

Upon encountering Mr. Musso outside the hotel, the police noted signs of intoxication. As a result, he was taken into custody and spent a night at the Rockwall County Detention Center. He was eventually released on Sunday afternoon after posting a $1,000 bond.

The charges against the actor now include public intoxication, theft (for an amount under $100), expired registration, failure to display a driver’s license, and violation of a promise to appear notice. Additionally, a routine records check brought to light several outstanding traffic warrants that had been issued by the Rockwall Police Department.

This isn’t the first brush with the law for the former Disney star. In 2011, he had been arrested for driving under the influence in Burbank, California.