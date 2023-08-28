Explosion at illegal firecracker factory in West Bengal reached nine, one arrested

The death toll resulting from the explosion at an illicit firecracker manufacturing facility in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district has increased to nine individuals. A senior police official stated that one additional body was recovered from a pond, and authorities have made one arrest in connection with the incident.

The atmosphere within Nilgunj’s Moshpole region, under the jurisdiction of Duttapukur police station, remained tranquil on Monday. The recovered body lacked a head, which was discovered in a neighboring property’s courtyard. Additionally, one hand and two fingers were found in the vicinity of the blast site.

Throughout the night, the police continued their investigative efforts, culminating in the apprehension of an individual suspected to be the business partner of the unlawful firecracker factory owner. This individual has been charged under the Explosives Act 1884 and Explosives Rules 2008. Moreover, authorities have initiated a suo moto case against three others implicated in relation to the blast.